Alpha Rowen opens book on manners
Roots-reggae artiste Alpha Rowen makes a compelling argument with Dancehall Manners Book , his latest album.
According to the singer, dancehall needs a rebirth because of the proliferation of gun songs and slackness in the marketplace.
“This album is perpetually relevant in our society. The notion of having the wise being led by the fool should go through the window. Leaders were born to lead, we need them to step up and do something, that's what the album is about, urging action,” said Alpha Rowen.
Distributed by Zojak World Wide, the 13-track Dancehall Manners Book was released on November 20, 2020. It consists a mixture of trap, Afro, and dancehall beats.
Dancehall Manners Book includes Cookie Crumble, The Catwalk, Love Potion, Badda Dan Yuh Artiste, and The Headmaster's Edition.
He is an advocate of a return to censorship in mainstream media.
“There's a law on the book that is not being enforced, which is incitement, these things are allowed for a particular reason and those artistes who have been poorly cultured have run into the trap. These are desperate times that call for desperate measures. People are allowed to say these things and become popular, the prophecy says there will be a time when people love evil more than good, this is that time. Measures must be put in place to curtail them, if that is censorship, then so be it,” he said.
Alpha Rowen detailed a litany of songs that glorify violence, black magic, witchcraft, and murder which dominates the dancehall space.
“The artiste ah say dem guard up, dem have dem big gun and dem friend will use it on you. If those things become popular, what do you think will happen to that society? You can't blame the youths, if you make the artiste preach murder, and yu allow him to be seen as a great man, what do you expect? No gatekeepers are stopping that artiste from doing his evil work...this free market talk is a trick, we're poisoning the well we all drink from,” said Alpha Rowen.
Alpha Rowen is known for songs including Chakka Chakka, Beat Dem and Teach Dem, and Murder. He released his first album, The Teacher, on Jet Star imprint, in 2001.
