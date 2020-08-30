Alpha Rowen sounds warning

Spanish Town-based reggae singer Alpha Rowen believes COVID-19 is the single greatest threat to the hopes and ambitions of Jamaicans.

“This is one of the most difficult balancing acts people have to contend with right now because of the uncertainty, the situation changes daily; you never know who have it. But for survival, people have to take whatever chance they need to, hope for the best result, but still be conscious and careful in this pandemic, your future depends on it,” Alpha Rowen.

As of yesterday morning, close to 1,900 people tested positive for the virus, while 19 deaths were recorded.

He is urging Jamaicans to practice social distancing, wear masks and obey the prescribed protocols.

“This is where reality bites. Your health is your wealth, wear your masks, listen to the Government, if you're not careful, and lucky, your dreams will not be fulfilled. But where are the resources to maintain your health if you can't work, is a Catch 22, the cookie crumble fi real. How the cookie gonna crumble? Will it crumble in your favour? Or lead to your demise,” he reasoned.

He is currently enjoying a buzz with a remixed version Cookie Crumble.

The song, produced by Earl Sterling, was released on the SMP Records imprint in 2019.

He is hoping Cookie Crumble will be the lead single from his upcoming 14-track Dancehall Manners Book album, being produced by Durrant Rowe and Ancient Mystic Production. The project has a November 2020 release date.

Alpha Rowen is known for songs including Chakka Chakka, Beat Dem and Teach Dem, and Murder. He released his first album, The Teacher, on Jet Star.