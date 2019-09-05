ALXX SNO's positive on DNA
ALXX SNO is pleased with the early feedback to his lead single Summa Chap , co-produced by Tumble Dung Music and DNA Records. The single was released two weeks ago.
“The song has gained a lot of underground recognition from Jamaica and countries such as Trinidad, Guyana, states such as Wisconsin and the town of Bradford in Toronto. The feedback has been incredible so far,” said ALXX SNO.
Summa Chap is the lead single from his 10-track album called Dancehall New Age (D.N.A) slated to be released on September 27.
“I want my album to be recognised on the iTunes album chart and all others that cover album sales. I'm quite aware of the stigma, but I believe marketing with the right promotion is everything. I target countries that buy music. But I'm not ignorant to the fact that the music needs to be verified by Jamaica for a wider reach,” he said.
“I did most of the engineering for the album on my own, investing my own time and money to get the result I needed. The 10-track album is a mood-filled story with songs that range from [ones] that will put you in a party mode to songs that will bring tears to your eyes,” he continued.
ALXX SNO (given name Hossain Alex Forbes) grew up in the Comfort district of Manchester. He attended Porus High in the parish.
He recorded his first song, Part Time Lover, produced by Highlife Entertainment Records label, in January 2017. Since then, he has consistently fine-tuned his craft.
