Ambassador Bounty Killer
BOUNTY Killer is the latest brand ambassador for telecoms provider Digicel. The announcement was made on Monday.
The deejay was excited about the partnership.
“I'm so proud to be part of promoting the Digicel brand, and I want to encourage and inspire all of my fans to do the same,” said Bounty Killer. “When I say that: 'Digicel a fi mi cell', I'm letting the world know that this is a brand that caters to all the people, and powers their digital lifestyle.”
In welcoming the deejay to its line-up of ambassadors, Nasha-Monique Douglas, chief marketing officer for Digicel Jamaica, said that Bounty Killer will also be playing a pivotal role in Digicel's community outreach and philanthropic efforts.
“After decades at the top of his game, Bounty has become not only a dancehall legend but also a cultural icon in Jamaica. His personal story is the epitome of self-empowerment, growth, and unwavering dedication to Jamaica, and it is exactly these traits that make him the perfect brand ambassador for Digicel... We are excited about the tremendous and positive impact that will come from this collaboration between Bounty and Digicel,” said Douglas.
Bounty Killer, given name Rodney Pryce, is a Grammy-nominated dancehall deejay. He is known for songs including Fed Up, Can't Believe My Eyes, and Eagle and Hawk.
For the past three years, his Bounty Killer Foundation has carried out a number of projects at the Kingston Public Hospital and Victoria Jubilee Hospital in downtown Kingston.
Bounty Killer now joins the line-up of Digicel brand ambassadors, including the world's fastest man and Digicel Chief Speed Officer Usain Bolt, world-leading sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Special Olympics champion Alphanso Cunningham.
