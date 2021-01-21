Ambassador Agent Sasco

AGENT Sasco is the new brand ambassador for Recycling Partners of Jamaica (RPJ). The partnership was formally inked at the company's Retirement Road headquarters in Kingston on Monday.

The entertainer said it was a perfect fit as he had a keen interest in environmental issues.

“RPJ reached out to us about their plans for a potential partnership. I was immediately interested because recycling is one of the things that I am passionate about and certainly something I know can only be beneficial to Jamaica,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Agent Sasco continued, “Our ban on single-use plastic bags was a huge step in the right direction, and shows that Jamaicans are ready to keep making meaningful strides in protecting our environment. The national consciousness around environmental issues has increased and I believe Jamaicans will embrace this initiative. Personally, it aligns and intersects with several of my other interests including my desire to do more things that have reach and impact in the wider community.”

He highlighted the importance of recycling.

“Recycling will have to be a key component of our national strategy if we are serious about managing and protecting our environment, especially as we see a surge in development. The sooner we accept it and get on the same page, the sooner we will all enjoy the countless benefits. I believe that Jamaicans are ready,” he said.

Candice Ming, marketing and public relations manager for Recycling Partners of Jamaica, explained why her company decided to collaborate with the hit-making artiste.

“We wanted someone who is able to transcend generations and genders and able to invoke a positive influence. It was also imperative to partner with someone who is aligned with our mission and he best fits the criteria,” Ming told the Observer.

She continued, “He is the first brand ambassador that we have signed. We decided to go this route because we need help to get the message out about the importance of recycling and we need someone who has the platform to be effective at that. Our environment is suffering from the damaging effects of plastic bottles lodged in places they shouldn't be and we have a lot of work to do to normalise recycling as a daily activity for Jamaicans. It cannot be business as usual. The way information is consumed has changed and we'll be riding that wave to reach as many people as possible.”

Ming said she hopes the partnership with Agent Sasco will help create awareness.

“We hope to achieve greater awareness of the benefits of recycling and the work being done by RPJ to effect widespread PET [polyethylene terephthalate] & HDPE [high density polyethylene] recycling. We are also particularly hoping for greater compliance,” she explained.

Started in 2014, Recycling Partners of Jamaica's aim is to reinforce the practice of recycling plastic bottles.

As part of his role as the company's new brand ambassador, Agent Sasco will feature in advertising campaigns and commercials. He is known for songs, including Banks of the Hope, Idiot Ting Dat, Girls Gone Wild, Winning Right Now, and Step Pon Dem.