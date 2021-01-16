Ambition drives Swiss OG

Swiss OG is determined to bridge the gap between the Canadian hip hop scene and Jamaica.

“One of my uncles used to play a lot of Jamaican music in our home. From those early days I got hooked to reggae and dancehall, this was long before I even started rapping. I have a lot of respect for Jamaican music. I want to do as much as I can to create a connection between Jamaica and the hip hop market back home by working with talented Jamaican artistes,” said Swiss OG.

The Ontario-based rapper recently released a hot new single and video titled I'm So Ambitious, which features Sizzla Kolonji alongside US rappers Aktual, EDI Don and Tha Realest. I'm So Ambitious is a DSD1 Records production.

“Working with Sizzla on this project is dream come true, he's one of my favourite reggae artistes. I'm very happy that I got him on this single,” said the artiste.

Swiss OG believes I'm So Ambitious has the potential to be a huge hit worldwide.

“This song has all the right ingredients to be a global hit. It carries a positive message that will resonate with people everywhere, we're telling them to be ambitious and go for their goals. My team and I are one hundred per cent behind this project. We're doing everything possible to make it big success,” he said.

I'm So Ambitious is available on all digital platforms including Spotify, itunes and Amazon. The video for I'm So Ambitious was shot and directed by Wayne South.

The rapper, who hails from Toronto, has also recorded songs with other reggae and dancehall artistes including Lutan Fyah, Doza Medicine, Bascom X, Da Rappa Dappa, and Fire Chess.

Swiss OG is currently working on his debut album, The Game Is All I Know, slated to be released later this year.