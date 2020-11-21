Amlak RedSquare gives advice

Rastafari singjay Amlak RedSquare is urging entertainers not to be dismayed by the threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic and to use the time to fine-tune their skills.

“The most important thing an entertainer can do in this time to recuperate during the COVID period that we are in is to prepare for when COVID is over. He/she should be in the studio sharpening the skills required to be ahead of the game when things open back up fully so that the content stands out more than others in this competitive market,” said Amlak RedSquare.

“Also, merchandising can be a way of earning while not being able to go on the stages worldwide to perform and earn a living. When you have decent and interesting 'merch' the consumers/fans will be more inclined to support the artiste and this will provide much-needed income,” he continued.

COVID-19 has brought Jamaica's entertainment industry to a virtual standstill. Some estimates put the fallout at $26-billion. So far, close to 11,000 people have tested positive and the death toll stands at near 240.

“This is a worldwide battle, but this too shall pass,” he said.

Amlak RedSquare's optimism may not be far-fetched. Recently, American pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, announced that they have found a vaccine which is 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19.

“Just adhere to the protocols... it will give you a fighting chance,” he added.

The deejay said he is busy putting some promotion muscle behind Heart of Love, released in May on the Ricky Peela for Peela Productions. It features KvnG TaT.

Amlak RedSquare's given name is Omar Gordon. He is the nephew of veteran deejay Spragga Benz. His musical break came in 2012 with Jah Jah.

His other works include the 2016 album, Book of Judges, and two EPs, The Humble Warrior and Ganga Free.

He has performed on reggae festivals in Jamaica, the Caribbean, and Europe.