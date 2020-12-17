Amlak spreads Xmas joy

DESPITE the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing, financial setbacks and gang flare-ups, senior citizen Odeth “Miss Sweeney” Pinnock will have every reason to smile on Christmas Day.

A resident of McIntyre Villa [Dunkirk/Red Square] community in east Kingston, Pinnock, who is in her late 60s, will be the recipient of a gift basket and musical treat, courtesy of the Carlyle Foundation.

“This year even though we [entertainers] are going through trying times, we will be showing appreciation to one who has been a tower of strength to us and others in this community. She has inspired dozens of youths. She is also well-respected in the community and, even at her age, one can go to her for advice on almost every issue,” singjay Amlak RedSquare told the Jamaica Observer.

He feels artistes have a responsibility to act as positive role models.

“Firstly, it is the people in the world who have made us who we are and put us in the position to support others. Secondly, as artistes we should know we have to help and care the less fortunate and thirdly, this act of giving will make us good role models in society,” he said.

The Carlyle Foundation (formerly Stay In School Foundation), according to Amlak RedSquare, was started by community deejay Spragga Benz as a charity organisation in the late 1990s.

“Spragga, my uncle, thought he should give back to the community that supported him so he started a Stay in School Programme by providing books, lunches, and other items necessary for school,” he said.

Amlak RedSquare said, over the years, the programme received a boost from several other members of the entertainment community, including Baby Cham and Mr Lexx.

“There were also Agent Sasco [formerly Assasin], Frisco Kid, and the Monster Shack Crew. The younger generation of artiste such as Xyclone, Kem Dem, Tata, Sabtina, Askel, and Fragile,” he said.

He said even community businesses pitched in to make the occasion a success.

“It was a great moment for us as we would prepare the seniors to get to the venue where we lit our Christmas tree and there were Christmas carols playing ,which were enjoyed by the seniors. They even sing along. Each got their Christmas package and we ensure they were back home before dark. The ones (seniors) who couldn't make it were also given packages as we took these to their homes. The children too came in for their goodies,” said Amlak RedSquare.

“I would like to wish Jamaica a great Christmas and hope everyone will abide by the COVID -19 restrictions and let us start the new year on a sound footing,” added.

Amlak RedSquare (given name Omar Gordon) came on the music scene with Jah Jah in 2012.

His other works include the 2016 album Book of Judges and two EPs, The Humble Warrior and Ganga Free.