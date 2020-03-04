An Amsterdam revival in Kingston

Surinamese singer Empress Miriam Simone launched her Amsterdam Revival album on February 24 at Kingston 10 Sports Bar & Grill with a star-studded supporting cast.

The 11-song set is her first album and was largely recorded in Kingston with producers such as Bobby “Bobby Digital” Dixon, Sheldon “Calibud” Stewart, and Everton “Caveman” Moore.

A number of artistes and musicians passed through the launch including Capleton, Fred Locks, Isha Bel, Queen Omega, Mikey General, Fantan Mojah, Nature Ellis, Mikey Spice, and guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith.

With Capleton, Empress Miriam Simone performed We Don't Want to Cry, one of the songs from Amsterdam Revival, produced by Dixon.

Based in The Netherlands, Empress Miriam Simone recorded several of the songs for the album while in Kingston late last year. She had previously worked with Dixon on Follow my Dream, her 2012 EP.

Having an album launch in Jamaica, during Reggae Month, was special for her.

“It was very spiritual and 'blessfull' to do my album launch in Jamaica. It felt 'rootical' and alright to do the show here. Caveman, Calibud, Capleton, Fantan Mojah, Mikey Spice, Mr Earl Chinna, Mikey General, Fred Locks, Isha Bel, Nature Ellis, DJ Kat, DJ Jacko, DJ Levi, came to pay respect,” she said. “I am thankful and happy that so much people attended and that it was a successful and very spiritual event.”

Amsterdam Revival will be officially released by Zojak World Wide on March 3 at Melkweg, a popular music venue in Amsterdam. The album also includes Never Give Up, a collaboration with Sizzla, and Mother & Son, which Empress Miriam Simone did alongside her son, Dammie Elijah.

— Howard Campbell