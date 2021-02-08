An honour for 'Bo Pee'

EVERY day, Jeovannie Bowen is reminded of his father by the blue Parker Fly guitar mounted on the wall in his room. His old man, who died two years ago, gave him the instrument as a gift.

Known as Bo Pee, Winston Bowen was the archetypal session musician. He played on countless songs for top acts like Dennis Brown, Luciano, Sizzla, Leroy Smart and Carlene Davis.

He will be honoured on February 28 by the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) for his contribution to the country's music.

“It is truly an honour to receive this award for my dad. As many of you know and have witnessed, he devoted most of his life to the music industry. He enjoyed every bit of it and we are just so happy that as a family, we gave him our full support,” said Jeovannie, one of Bowen's six children.

He added, “There were many times when he had to travel for tours but we could always look forward to him sharing jokes about the trips upon his return. His love for the music was so obvious and infectious, and I believe if he were here he would have been so overjoyed to know JaRIA was honouring him this way. We are overwhelmingly delighted about this award.”

Winston Bowen was born in Clarendon but raised in west Kingston where he developed his guitar skills as a member of the Youth Professionals Band, once managed by current Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange.

Strongly influenced by Motown guitarist David T Walker, his career as a session musician started at Channel One. The first song he played on was Leroy Smart's Ballistic Affair.

Bowen became a member of Lloyd Parks and We The People, 809, Firehouse Crew, Uprising and Inna De Yard bands. He toured with Dennis Brown, Ziggy Marley, Luciano and U-Roy.

The diligence he showed as a musician, Jeovannie noted, was not different from his role as parent.

“My dad was humble, kind, cheerful, loyal and stern — and he instilled in me the concept of hard work and responsible citizenship. Through his own actions he demonstrated to me an effective leadership model which I have chosen to follow in my personal and professional life,” he said.

Fittingly, trombonist Ronald “Nambo” Robinson and guitarist Dalton Browne, with whom Winston Bowen shared numerous recording sessions, will also be recognised posthumously by JaRIA. The awards ceremony will be held virtually.