An intriguing Debut by Damoi Gordon

Despite not capturing the crowd he hoped for, photographer/creative director Damoi Gordon is pleased with his first solo exhibition.

“The turnout was actually really good; I didn't make the target but the number of persons that came made it more intimate and impactful. I was able to talk [to] and interact with everyone,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The showcase, dubbed Debut, was held on November 9 at Ragamuffin Hostel and Coffee Bar in Kingston.

Gordon, 22, started his tertiary education at the University of Technology, Jamaica in Kingston in 2016, where he pursued a degree in quantity surveying. In 2017, he took one year off to “figure out what he was doing with his life”, before transferring to The University of the West Indies, Mona campus to study marketing.

However, that too came to a halt after he decided to hone his craft in the creative industry. Gordon now works as a junior creative director at Kingston-based digital agency, Its Pixel Perfect.

He said it was relatively easy to pull off the exhibition due to sponsorship from that company.

“It wasn't really hard to execute the exhibition. The space was pretty much ready to go. All the pieces fell into place nicely. It was sponsored by Its Pixel Perfect, which made it a lot easier as it relates to financing,” Gordon stated.

Guests were also treated to live performances from upcoming artistes Inkhosi; with Dane Nelson on guitar, Asura and Trexx, as well as musical selections from DJ Nasaal.

According to Gordon, the 15 pieces highlighted his progress as a photographer, since he started in 2014. He said attendees were intrigued by his work.

“Everybody really enjoyed it, especially because each piece came with a story,” he reported.

He hopes to complete university one day; preferably Savannah College of Art and Design or New York University. For now, he is focused on creating opportunities for likeminded artists to show their work.

“I will definitely be hosting more but not necessarily a solo exhibition; but one more inclusive. This exhibition was the launch of a movement called the Nifti Network; this movement will host similar events like the exhibition. That's actually the five-year plan for me; growing this network or community of creatives so they can have a place to create, connect, collaborate,” Gordon stated.