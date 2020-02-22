Anebsa does ode to late sister

UK-based reggae singer Emmanuel Anebsa has penned Alison Wilks , in memory of his late sister. The single will be on his upcoming album, Love Revolution, scheduled for release in April via the Won't Stop Record label.

“ Alison Wilks is an emotional tribute to my sister, who is a tragic victim of the war on black and brown people in the UK and worldwide. It has touched me so deep it is my duty to make as much noise as I can for this struggle,” Anebsa told the Jamaica Observer.

Alison Wilks battled with drug abuse and died on November 23, 2019 at about 5.30 pm of a suspected drug overdose. Anebsa believes that if she were white, she would have gotten the proper medical attention.

“My sister was trapped in her addiction. She failed her six kids. We are still in slavery dictated to by the master. I looked at percentages and difference between black to white in terms of power, wealth and influence...there is a major problem. Our children are being led the wrong way with negative visuals of self. Black people in general 'don't know' why they suffer except that this sufferation has achieved a sort of normality, and that is tragic,” he said.

Other songs on Love Revolution are A Refugee, Speakers Corner, and Boy is a Boy. The album will be released via his own label Won't Stop Records.

“These are just some of the real deep songs on album that say it all,” he said.