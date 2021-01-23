Anebsa rechecks the 'Credentials'

Reggae singer Emmanuel Anebsa has re-issued his hard-hitting project Check Their Credentials . It was released this month on his Wont Stop Records label.

“The songs are a deep realisation that reggae is under the slave masters' control,” he said.

“They use money to control us. We have to take control of our own music. I spoke a black/brown truth to the operator of a major European white-owned reggae platform, an observation that the white European artistes are singing culture while practising oppression. How are you going to make a white man sing about black woman to us? The white artistes want to be us, but they don't want to feel our pain so how is that authentic? I spoke my truth innocently and with love and they banned my music from their platform,” he continued.

He is promoting the lead single, Check Their Credentials, which questions the authenticity of white artistes from Europe who are at the forefront of the industry singing reggae music.

Some of the other tracks include Mash Up Reggae Music Again and They Just Pretend.

“I do reggae music because it comes from the bloodline of his ancestors. I have not come to be famous, you cannot be famous and talk about the true message of freedom as the message of freedom will offend. Once you accept their money as a sponsor or advertiser, they control you,” Anebsa, whose real name is Negus Emmanuel Anebsa, said.

Emmanuel Anebsa is a savvy businessman, who launched Wontstop Records in his hometown, Bristol, in 1998. He has released 39 albums, including the popular St Paul's Ghetto.

“Reggae foundation artistes set Jamaica on map from the 1960s with ska, rocksteady to reggae...it is a big massive platform. But black artistes still don't control their destiny. My point is we are not free, all of us are looking for the Billboard chart which is controlled by white supremacy. Why don't we make our own charts? Build our own structures? Own our own festivals. Our black nation needs to wake up or one day, we will get up and realise that we don't even control reggae anymore,” he said.