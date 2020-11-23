Another KARTEL NOVEL coming

A new book and multimedia product on controversial deejay Vybz Kartel is set to hit the market in January of next year.

The deejay's family is said to be behind these new works which aim to show the “other side” of the hitmaker who still dominates the music scene despite being convicted of murder since 2014.

According to Michael Dawson — head of Whirlwind International Entertainment, which is assisting with the promotion of the product and who co-authored Vybz Kartel's first book, The Voice of the Jamaican Ghetto — the new material is a prequel of sorts, as it focuses on Adidja Palmer, the person before and behind the Kartel persona.

“This book and multimedia product is being championed by Kartel's family... a blood relative, so whereas that first book was more about his philosophy, this is looking more at who is Adidja Palmer,” Dawson told Jamaica Observer.

“There are a lot of rumours and pre-conceived notions about the man and the artiste and these works seek to clear the air. This is about telling the truth about him and his life and not giving in to rumours,” he continued.

Dawson declined to give any further details on the two products, but noted that releasing them at that time is not related to the success of the artiste's legal team in securing an appeal for their client.

“This is just a case of clearing the air, and correcting some many of the things that have been said about him,” he reiterated.

In September, Vybz Kartel's lawyers received clearance to take their case to the Privy Council to challenge the 2014 murder conviction.

To be included in their defence is “the admissibility of evidence which has been acquired in breach of a constitutional right guaranteed by the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms,” a statement released by the legal team said.

Additionally, “the handling of issues involving an enquiry as to jury misconduct or impropriety. And the time at which it may be inappropriate to have jury retire to deliberate on its verdict,” it continued.

Vybz Kartel and his co-accused Shawn “Shawn Storm” Campbell; Andre St John; and Kahira Jones are convicted of murdering an associate, Clive “Lizard” Williams.

Their lawyers applied to take their case to the Privy Council in the United Kingdom last June, after their appeal in the Court of Appeal in Jamaica did not yield favourable results.

Vybz Kartel is known for songs including Mhm hm, Tony Montana, Jeans & Fitted, Ramping Shop ft Spice and Clarks ft Popcaan and Gaza Slim.