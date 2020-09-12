Answele declares Jah is in Control

Jah is in Control is the latest song by singer/musician Answele. Produced by Young Pow Production, the song was released last Friday and is distributed by Ghetto Youths International.

Jah is in Control, according to the singer, is autobiographical as it speaks about the struggles he has been through.

“The inspiration for this song came from my struggles. I wrote this song four years ago when life was really out of place for me and I didn't know what move or path to make in my career to get it off the ground. I never stopped believing in God. I mean he brought me this far and I'm surviving for a reason so he must be in control,” Answele told the Jamaica Observer.

Answele is focusing on making himself a household name, while producing positive music, which he believes, will set him apart musically.

“I'm bringing realness to the table, sharing my experiences and giving hope. If I can do it then anyone can. You just have to believe in what you are doing and keep going. My music is to inspire, people need to feel that they are not alone in any situation, and of course I have my fun and light songs as well. I want people to feel good; we only have one life so we ought to enjoy it. Positive vibes all the way,” he said.

A near tragic accident that he was involved in a few years ago has reignited Answele's focus on music.

“While the accident did not set me back, it did made me realise that I really wanted to do music full time. So the accident really was an eye-opener for the future,” he shared.

Answele is working on the completion of an EP, which he expects to be out before the end of the year.

Born Answele Riley, he is from the parish of Trelawny.

Over the course of his journey, he has done work for several producers including Damian Marley, Ricky Cee of TeamTripleWorks Muzik, Young Pow Production, Baby G of Yard Vybz Ent, Bvrban Beats, Tafarie of Modern Anciency Music and Wizical.