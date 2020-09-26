Answele drops video for Jah is in Control

His latest single, Jah is in Control , was inspired by his personal struggles. Therefore, it was important for singer/musician Answele to deliver a video that would capture the essence of the song.

Since its release a week ago, the video for Jah is in Control has racked up more than 15,000 views on YouTube.

The video was shot on location in Waterhouse in Kingston, sections of St Catherine as well as the Martha Brae and Benegal rivers in Trelawny. It was directed by Bussweh Visuals.

“The overall concept of the video is to let people know that Jah is in control. When you truly believe and put in the hard work and stay humble, he can and will get you out of your struggles and troubles. The river represents staying simple, true and pure. Humbleness! The ghetto is the struggle. Its hard situations and times. Not everyone's struggle is a 'ghetto', but everyone has struggles so you just have to hold the faith and keep moving,” Answele, whose given name is Answele Riley, explained.

Answele is quite upbeat about the feedback that he has received so far regarding the video.

“The response has been tremendous so far! The views are growing daily especially on YouTube. People really love the vibe and the natural scenes of the video,” he added.

He explained what he enjoyed most about working on the video.

“I enjoyed being in the river. It's a place I feel free and connected to the most high. I also enjoyed the genuine love and support I received in the community. People were really feeling the song and I love that. It signalled that I am on the right track.”

Jah is in Control was produced by Young Pow Production and distributed by Ghetto Youths International.

“The inspiration for this song came from my struggles. I wrote this song four years ago when life was really out of place for me and I didn't know what move or path to make in my career to get it off the ground. I never stopped believing in God. I mean he brought me this far and I'm surviving for a reason so he must be in control,” Answele shared.