Anthony Cruz completes medley
A lot of ballads were played in Anthony Cruz's home back in the day, songs he never forgot. So, when he decided to do a medley for one of his latest productions, he called on some of them.
Jah Cruz Medley is co-produced by the singer and Tad Dawkins for Tad's International Record.
It combines the chorus of Freddie Jackson's Rock Me Tonight, LTD's Love Ballad, Rocksteady by Alton Ellis and Billy Stewart's Sitting in the Park. They are done to the rocksteady rhythm which was done at Studio One in the mid-1960s.
“These are some long-time classics wey mi grow up hear mi family a listen. Dem chune ya show sey man can love woman an' woman can love man. Dem really show how intimate a man an' woman can be,” said Cruz.
Jah Cruz Medley is one of several songs Cruz cut for Tad's International Record last year. Recently, he revived its promotion as well as Oh Lord, another single from those sessions.
A nephew of Garnet Silk, Anthony Cruz grew up in Manchester listening to singers like Dennis Brown and American rhythm and blues vocalists.
He spoke to the importance of singers having a role in contemporary dancehall.
“Psalm 87 [verse seven] tell yuh dat 'singers an' players of instruments shall be there: all my springs are in thee.' Anytime yuh tek di singer dem outa di music business, a pure devil thing tek over,” he said.
