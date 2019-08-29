Anthony set for seventh cruise
Singer-songwriter Anthony Cruz is gearing up to show a different side to his music with his upcoming seventh album.
“As you grow as an artiste, you learn more, you experience things on a different level and you're able to apply what you learn to music. So for this album, I'm not singing about the same things I would in the past,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.
“There will be lots of songs…uplifting songs, songs about our history and culture and songs for the ladies. So, there were many different inspirations. We didn't want to just have one set of songs,” he continued.
The untitled 15-song set will be distributed in March 2020 by Tad's International Records.
Meanwhile, two songs from the project were released on Monday. He said they are well-received.
“ Jah Cruz Medley and Oh Lord have been doing really well. One was already being promoted by me and one was being promoted by Tad's. So, that's how they ended up being released before the rest of the album; because we were already promoting them. Oh Lord is currently number one in Florida. They've been doing well on the international scene,” he added.
He described Oh Lord as his favourite track from the album.
“It would definitely have to be Oh Lord because it's a prayer, you know, and it's more personal,” he said.
Anthony Cruz, given name is Rowan Smith, is the nephew of influential roots-reggae singer Garnet Silk. Silk and his mother died in an explosion at her Manchester home on December 9, 1994. He is a nephew of Aaron Silk, another vocalist.
Anthony Cruz has been a staple on the reggae scene since the late 1990s.
He was nominated for Best Male Reggae Artist in the British Reggae Industry Awards (BRIA) in 2012. He is also the recipient of the 2006 Reggae Soca Music Award for Best Reggae Combination Too Bloody, featuring Buju Banton in Florida.
His previous albums include Mama's Blessings (2005,) Where's The Love (2008), Fight With All Your Might (2008), Cruz Control (2012), Inna Di Dance (2014) and Elect of Jah (2017).
