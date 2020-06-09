Antonio Rolle takes it to Another Level

A near-death situation led singer and songwriter Antonio Rolle to pursue a career in gospel music. At three, he was diagnosed with brain cancer, but has since made a full recovery.

“When I think about how God healed me from brain cancer, I knew I owed him my life. Music for me began at a young age and I have continued on that path to this day,” Rolle told the Jamaica Observer.

Earlier this year, Rolle released the 12-track album Another Leve. The album is a mixture of dancehall, reggae, worship and praise music. Tawanto “Peter Runks” Saunders, St Mary-based George “Simple Ras” Morgan, and gospel singer Rondell Positive are credited as producers on the set.

Rolle explained the variety of offerings on the project.

“I wanted to make sure that everybody who has a different taste in music enjoys the album,” he said.

Rolle hails from Freeport, Grand Bahamas in The Bahamas.

Said Rolle, “The message I'm sending to listeners is in God is where you can find your destiny. I see myself taking my music throughout the world where people everywhere can be uplifted. I also want to work with other songwriters to bring maturity to my ministry.”

His other songs include Lord I Thank You and Lord We Need You.