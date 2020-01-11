Appeal wait continues

Attorney-at-law Bert Samuels, who represents incarcerated deejay Shawn “Shawn Storm” Campbell, says his client is disheartened by the lengthy appeal wait.

“He's anxious. He's disappointed by the appeal process; the long wait without hearing anything. We're waiting; in fact, we have been waiting and we just haven't heard anything. Usually, the court registrar would call and say: 'We have an update on the appeal' but that hasn't been the case,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Shawn Storm, a former member of Vbyz Kartel's Portmore Empire, was convicted along with his mentor in April 2014 for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams in 2011. Co-accused Kahira Jones and Andre St John were also convicted. All received life sentences.

Kartel will be eligible for parole after serving 35 years. He is currently at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Facility (formerly General Penitentiary) in Kingston. St John will do 30 years before being considered for parole. Jones and Shawn Storm are to serve 25 years each before they will be considered eligible for parole.

Despite being incarcerated, both Kartel and Shawn Storm have released new music. In fact, Kartel's latest project is a 10-track album titled To Tanesha and was released yesterday. The set is dedicated to his common law wife Tanesha “Shorty” Johnson.

Since its release, hundreds have been flocking social media to endorse the album.

“Greatest of all time. Love the versatility,” wrote Paulette Oldham on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Ricardo Reid said, “Di teacha gone wid this year already.”