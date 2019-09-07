Artistes support 'De la Vega' treat

Broad smiles of children were the order of the day at a back-to-school treat, hosted by the De la Vega City Youth Organisation in Spanish Town in St Catherine, last weekend.

Hundreds of children played on water slides, enjoyed bounce-abouts and other rides as they were feted on the eve of the start of the academic school year.

Several reggae and dancehall artistes such as Popcaan, Jafrass, Iba Mahr, producer Notnice, and others came to give support to the community-based intiative.

“We invited hundreds of children from communities all over Spanish Town to attend as we got stationery supplies, shoes, bags and books from the business community, and several other philanthropic organisations to give to the children of Spanish Town,” said Parnell Edwards, co-organiser of the event.

During the treat, hundreds of books, pencils, and other back-to-school material were handed out to the kids. Also, several $5,000 book vouchers, redeemable at book stores, were handed out to the male and female winners of two spelling contests: one for pre-teens and the other for teenagers.

“These vouchers should go a long way towards helping needy children to return to school with confidence to take on the new academic year,” he said.