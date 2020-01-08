Artistes take a stand Newsmaker: Cockpit Country

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues it daily review of stories, people and events that made the news in 2019.

THE issue of mining in the Cockpit Country has been an ongoing bone of contention between the Government and environmentalist. However, artistes including Bounty Killer, Queen Ifrica, and Spragga Benz added their voices to the debate in 2019.

On August 28, the entertainers were invited to a closed-door meeting by Prime Minister Andrew Holness at Vale Royal in St Andrew, to discuss the Government's position regarding the Cockpit Country.

Government Senator Matthew Samuda and Daryl Vaz, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Land, Environment, Climate Change and Investments, were also in attendance.

Holness said he understood the sensitivities surrounding the discussion on the Cockpit Country and noted that the Government is in a far better position to resolve the matter.

“The Government is quite advanced in a process in deciding as to whether or not there should be any mining allowed in this area. The Government is exploring alternatives, it can be said that we are looking at alternatives. The Government is committed to protecting the area that has been declared. We are committed to protecting that area, we are in the process of physically marking the boundary on the ground and we are asking the public and persons involved in the area to support the demarcation.

“The Government is also sensitive to the hydrological issues — particularly what is happening now. So, that will feature heavily in any decision that the Government makes,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Cockpit Country is a hilly and dense area in Trelawny and St Elizabeth. In recent years, there has been much debate over whether the Government should expand mining in the region, which has the highest diversity of plants and animals anywhere on the island.

Prior to the meeting, the artistes expressed their anti-mining stance on social media.

“Any Government sell out the Cockpit shall never win again in Jamaica. Who is here for Jamaica let unuh voices be heard; take a stand either u with us or against us. Speak up folks!! I'M NOT A JLP NOR A PNP. I'M A TRUE JAMAICAN!” said Bounty Killer in a July 24 post on Instagram.

He added that more Jamaicans need to join the campaign.

“Jamaican ppl become the biggest puppets it seem...bcuz all of this taking place and it's not trending but make it was some form of tearing down each other gossip, controversy or mix-up, then the whole social media would be running with it. We a watch ppl, other ppl business and not minding our own when them mining out the whole Jamaica,” he wrote.

Queen Ifrica had exchanges with Samuda on the issue.

“I would like to address this video to Senator Matthew Samuda, who recently did an article calling me and Spragga Benz 'sudden environmentalists' in a most sarcastic way. I am putting this out here right now that Queen Ifrica is non-political. I don't have any political affiliation wid no Government, Opposition...”, she said on Instagram.

“We are standing with the people of Jamaica for the preservation and protection of the Cockpit Country,” she continued.

Samuda subsequently said the entertainer misinterpreted his statements.

Reggae group Rootz Revealerz subsequently joined the Cockpit country fight.

On October 4, they released the single Pot of Gold, on the Rootz Revealerz Music label.

Pot of Gold is a remake of the 1983 song of the same name by Chalice. It speaks to retaining the Cockpit for sustainable development.