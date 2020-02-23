Artwalk celebrates music
Music is the focus of this month's staging of Kingston's Artwalk.
Today's event will feature musical performances by established and up-and-coming acts and offers activities for the entire family. There will be live performances by Mystic Revelation of Rastafari, Manifesto Jamaica's Purpose, GiHRL, Papa Michigan, the Energy Plus Mento Band, Andre France, Ziah Push, and kumina with Bongo Shem and the Roots & Culture Drum Band. Music will also be provided by Mutabaruka and DJ Fenix.
The day kicks off with yoga at 10:00 am on the waterfront in the UDC parking lot. Patrons can take a two-hour street art bus tour which leaves from F&B Downtown, 107 Harbour Street, at 9:00 am. The tour will showcase 45 murals developed by Kingston Creative in partnership with Jamaican artists including Bernard Hoyes, Nicola Rosen, Alphanzo Blake, Lifechild, Deon Simone, Javier Dayes, Jeana Lindo, Dan Thompson and more. Children's arts and craft activities will be from 1:30 to 4:30 pm and the art fair, Market Street, will host artisans and shopping all day long in Water Lane.
The downtown area will be alive with musical events including 'Meet us on Beat Street' on Orange Street from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, where Sounds and Pressure will offer a music studio and history tour, paint a mural, and unveil a plaque to music icons. Patrons can visit the National Gallery for a performance by Notis Heavyweight Rockaz from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. The Grounation series at the IOJ Music Museum starts at 2.00 pm and the official afterparty will be the Dennis Brown Tribute Concert on the waterfront which starts at 6:00 pm.
To get around downtown, patrons are encouraged to use the free shuttle service starting at Spanish Court Worthington at 10:30 am.
