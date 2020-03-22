Artwalk goes virtual

The coronavirus pandemic is not stopping Kingston Creative, the outfit which organises to the monthly Artwalk in downtown Kingston.

The event, which showcases the cultural and entrepreneurial spirit of Jamaicans, set against the backdrop of the heart of the capital city, will be heading to cyberspace in light of the ban of mass gatherings at this time.

According to Kingston Creative's executive director Andrea Dempster Chung, next Sunday's event, which is all dedicated to promoting literature and poetry, will be compiled into a three-hour-long programme which will be aired on the organisation's Instagram platform after which it will be place on their YouTube channel where it can be viewed for a very long time to come.

“Artists and Artisans can record a 10 – 30-minute segment, which will be aired on March 29 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm. This will happen every last Sunday of the month, on Kingston Creative's IGTV channel from March to June. We decided that we really shouldn't miss a beat even if we are constrained by this coronavirus. The footage we receive from the persons we had booked for this month will be edited and so you will have performances interspersed with the artists showcasing their work.”

She further pointed out that the goal is to keep the artists and artisans earning even during this period and extending the event to a wider, global audience is one of the benefits of this virtual event.

“The Virtual Artwalk presents an opportunity to promote the artists and artisans contact details and delivery services that they can use to get the goods to the customers. It will be great for the Diaspora and indeed the world to see what we are doing here and be able to purchase items and just enjoy the happenings without being here on the island. We also want it to be interactive so persons are being encouraged to tweet photos they have taken at past Artwalks and just create a vibe virtually,” Dempster Chung added.

The idea to go virtual in light of the COVID-19 restrictions came from the Kingston Creative's new arts consultant Abigail Ramsay, who thought it would be a shame to break the momentum of what has been a steadily growing event.

“In the past two months we highlighted dancehall and music which are highly demonstrative and interactive art forms. This month it is literature and I saw going virtual as being a great way to showcase what is often a very introverted activity. In essence we are taking reading and storytelling, which are often very private activities and making them public. Given the times we are in with this coronavirus pandemic, I thought it was opportune and since the technology exists, I thought it was the best time to introduce this concept,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Among the artists set to perform at the first Virtual Artwalk are Jamaica Poetry Society, Wise Words, Toots Hibbert, Ann Margaret Lim, Casey Garvey, Maverick, Christine Wright, Kevin Wallen, and Charl Baker. There will also be screenings of two documentary films on Alexander “Bamboo King” Dempster and Albert St John Phipps. Dub poet Maja will perform. The programme will also feature a discussion segment with guests talking about which books they need to survive the quarantine.