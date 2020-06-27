Ashani Green on a mission

MOBAY-BASED Rastafarian singjay Ashani Green is hoping to change the face of music with his latest release, Living in This Moment .

Released a month ago on the Burn Out Music label, the song highlights the importance of hard work.

“ Living in This Moment is about making the best one has now, for progess in the future,” the 27-year-old told the Jamaica Observer.

Green feels too many of our songs glorify the get-rich-quick mentality, which oftentimes proves fatal.

“While I have nothing against being rich, I have to separate my lyrics from those which inculcate the idea of making money just to be rich. So we shouldn't teach our youth that it's all good to be rich even it if hurts someone out there. I grew up seeing my parents, Marjorie and Altimond, working very hard to give us a start in life so this is what my music will reflect,” he said.

Hailing from the hotbed community of Flankers in St James, Green said he is greatly influenced by the music of Bob Marley, Sizzla Kalonji and Chronixx.

A former student of Herbert Morrison High School, he did a stint in classical piano at the Edna Manley College of Visual and Performing Arts in Kingston. His uncle, deejay History Man, gave lessons in writing serious lyrics.

In 2018, he got his musical break with the release of General Fi Di Army. His other songs include Know Life, Fire Starta, Blender, Brave and Bold, and Rise Up.