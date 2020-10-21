Ashanti Findley is Miss Universe Jamaica West

ASHANTI Findley, an 18-year-old Frome Technical High sixth-former, is the newly crowned Miss Universe Jamaica West.

The grand finals of the Miss Universe Jamaica West pageant took place at Beaches Negril hotel in Westmoreland last Saturday.

“I entered Miss Universe Jamaica West with the vision of using my voice to influence the youths and to create a platform through which female empowerment can be fostered. I was encouraged by Miss Tricia Bennett (franchisee of the Miss Universe Jamaica West pageant) to be confidently beautiful and to reach beyond the stars,” Findley told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

She continued, “My overall experience throughout the Miss Universe Jamaica West pageant was filled with love and support from all eight contestants including Miss Bennett. Being surrounded by such uplifting individuals, it has allowed me to realise that it is okay to be different. You determine your destination and this experience has made me who I am, and I am confidently beautiful.”

Findley, who wore the sash Miss Caribbean Sea Food, also won sectional prizes, namely Best in Swimwear and Best in Evening Wear.

The contest's first runner-up was Dailia Harvey (Miss Car Smart Auto Traders), while Demesha Ross (Miss Constant Smiles Dental) finished in third place. Rounding out the top five were Shamoya Davis (Miss Graphix Home) and Chrystal Brown (Miss 876 Beach Wear). Chrystal Brown copped the Most Congenial and Miss Altruism prizes, while Harvey and Ross were named Miss Photogenic and People's Choice Award, respectively.

Findley shared what she hopes to achieve during her reign.

“My goal is to uplift females and to encourage each individual to invest in leadership roles because there is no limit to what women can do in society at large. Having my passion and dream to work in that forum, I am most enlightened to be given this opportunity through this pageant. I will also be partnering with Sajé Multi-cleaning Services and Supplies, which is an eco-friendly cleaning company with the vision of launching recycling programmes into schools from which individuals will be encouraged to recycle and create awareness for young people which eventually will be translated into society,” she said.

Findley now joins other regional queens, Samantha Williams (Miss Universe Jamaica North East), Lineisha Davis (Miss Universe Jamaica North West), Alexia Royal Eatmon (Miss Universe Jamaica East) and Shanique Thompson (Miss Universe Jamaica Central) as automatic qualifiers in the 2020 Miss Universe Jamaica Beauty, Fashion and Wellness Pageant.

A private elimination takes place this Saturday, October 24 in Kingston. The grand coronation is set for the end of November.