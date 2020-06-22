Astronaut lauds festival line-up

THREE-TIME Jamaica Festival Song winner Zac Henry of The Astronauts feels the inclusion of established acts in this year's competition will give it an international appeal.

“It's a good idea. It's like a renewal of the whole thing. This will be a big, big boost not just for festival but for Jamaica, Jamaicans, and Jamaican music,” Henry, 73, told the Jamaica Observer.

This year's star-studded cast comprises: Grammy-winning artiste Buju Banton, three-time Jamaica Festival Song winner Toots and the Maytals, with frontman Toots Hibbert; reggae singer Freddie McGregor; dancehall quartet L.U.S.T; Papa Michigan (formerly of duo Michigan and Smiley); 2009 Digicel Rising Star winner Shuga; two-time Jamaica Festival Song winner O'Neil “Nazzle Man” Scott; actress Sakina Deer; Xtra Bigg; and Radix OD. The winner is slated to collect a whopping $3 million.

In an effort to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the finals will be virtual.

“I respect those names like Freddie, Toots, Buju, dem man deh international. I'm glad Toots is there, Toots a mi friend from long time,” said Henry. “People will support festival when you have some big names. Big names like The Astronaunts, Tinga Stewart, Roy Rayon and Stanley Beckford used to nice up festival.”

Beckford, a four-time Jamaica Festival Song contest winner, died on March 30, 2007.

Henry, a founding member of The Astronauts, said the contest had gone back to its 'glory days' with the heavy-hitters' inclusion.

“When festival started you had big names like Desmond Dekker, Toots and the Maytals, Tinga Stewart. However, there was a decline for a few years, but with Minister [Olivia “Babsy”] Grange's direction, it will pick up back...Even the prize money was stepped up. Well dem time deh, me neva get nuh million nutten. When me win me get $20,000; that couldn't even buy costume, but me mek me name,” he said.

In 2017 Minister Grange cancelled the Jamaica Festival Song Competition, citing the poor quality of entrants as the reason. Workshops were subsequently set up islandwide to guide prospective entrants. Prior to that, the contest – which was first held in 1966 – was not held in 2013.

“I haven't heard all of them [the songs] yet, but what I have heard so far sounds good. It's good promotion for Jamaica, especially for the music fraternity and tourism,” he said.

The Astronauts got their first taste of Jamaica Festival Song victory in 1979 with the patriotic ditty Born Jamaican. Henry co-wrote it with fellow group member Donald Wright.

The Astronauts went on to secure two more wins: Dem A Pollute (with Stanley Beckford in 1994); and Mek We Go Spree (1996). Wright died in a motor vehicle accident in 1998. He was replaced by Michael “Sojie” Beckford.

“Because of those songs, I'm known all over the world...And although I don't make any money yet, I have a strong name out there so the money will come,” said Henry.

And, as for his pick to win this year's Jamaica Festival Song Competition?

“Anyone can win it!”