ATF launches Yardie EP

THE ATF Band launched its first EP, Yardie, last Friday during a virtual session in which members gave details about the project they began production on one year ago.

Keyboardist/vocalist Herbie Harris, drummer Stephen Lee, bass player Lyndon Webb and guitarist Courtland White comprise the ATF Band, which formed five years ago.

Yardie contains seven songs, including the title track which was a hit last year. Six of the songs are originals, with the seventh being a cover of The Brotherhood of Man's 1970 hit, Say A Prayer.

Webb, who once toured with American reggae band Big Mountain, described the Yardie sessions as enjoyable.

“The most satisfying aspect was making the final decisions on the songs, because there were so many to choose from. All of the songs on this EP have their own special little thing,” he said.

White, who was previously a member of Raging Fyah, agreed.

“On this EP I got to express myself thoroughly more than any other recording entity that I have come across. When you're in a band and you're feeding off the ideas of each and every one and you see the music coming together, it's always a joy,” he said.

Say A Prayer was the follow-up to Yardie. The band's latest single is Irie High.

Harris assembled the ATF Band after over 10 years recording and touring with Third World. He sang lead on the humorous Yardie which announced them in the strong Diaspora markets of South Florida and New York City.

Prior to Third World, Harris and Lee were members of Kotch, a band that had measured success during the 1980s, scoring with Jean and a cover of Smokey Robinson's Cruisin'.

