Audiomack gives Buju helping hand
AMERICAN streaming and distribution company, Audiomack has donated US$5,000 to the Buju Banton Foundation to assist it in providing instruments and sporting equipment to Sunbeam Children's Home, Mount Olivet Boys Home and Denham Town High School.
Rosemary Duncan, director of the Buju Banton Foundation, said she was pleased with the gesture.
“Given the economic moment and its impact on individuals and organisations, the Buju Banton Foundation salutes Audiomack for opening its heart and hands to vulnerable boys. The donation will be invested in resources that will prepare them for a better and brighter future. We thank Audiomack for giving a helping hand,” she said.
Audiomack's vice-president of marketing and brand strategy, Jason Johnson said the move was in keeping with the company's mandate.
“Audiomack is not only about moving music forward but focused on helping to move forward the lives of those who are underserved,” he said.
He continued: “We are excited to partner with Buju Banton and the Buju Banton Foundation to help provide resources to the boys so they can have an opportunity to excel at the highest level.”
Tanya Lawson, head of Audiomack's Caribbean division, said the company has an increased focus on highlighting talent and supporting island-specific initiatives.
“Our directive is to fully embrace the people and places that give rise to, and inspire, artistes and music lovers while providing outreach,” she said. “We work with media liaisons known as personal champions for rising talent from the Caribbean, and we invest in amplifying voices in tandem with increased visibility on the international stage and crossing into the mainstream.”
The Buju Banton Foundation provides sustainable assistance like skills training and educational opportunities to ensure that underserved and at-risk young people have equal opportunities to succeed. The organisation collaborates with known entities worldwide including other popular artistes, having worked with rapper Kanye West recently to secure funding for laptops. Supplying tools for developmental growth and establishing a dependable learning environment are critical for disenfranchised youth.
