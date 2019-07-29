Aug 17 send-off for singer Pat Kelly
By Brian Bonitto
Associate Editor ---
Auto & Entertainment
bonittob@jamaicaobserver.com
THE thanksgiving service for the life of singer Pat Kelly will be held at Boulevard Baptist Church in Kingston on Saturday, August 17. It is scheduled for an 11:00 am start.
Broadcaster/show promoter Michael Barnett shared the funeral arrangements with the Jamaica Observer.
Kelly, who was believed to be in his 70s, died in the Kingston Public Hospital on July 16 of kidney complications.
“He has made a fantastic contribution to Jamaican music. He was also a studio engineer for many years, so he mixed a lot of songs from that era and this was probably why his songs were so well-tuned. He has had songs to top the charts in England … and in Jamaica. He definitely had one of the best voices,” Barnett told the Observer in an earlier interview.
Kelly began his recording career in the mid-1960s as a solo act for his schoolmate and producer, Bunny Lee. However, he came to prominence as a member of The Techniques for producer Duke Reid's Treasure Isle label.
As a member of The Techniques, he sang lead on hit songs like I Wish it Would Rain and Love Is Not A Gamble.
During the 1970s, Kelly had several hits including Talk About Love and Night And Day. In the 1990s, he was part of a revived Techniques alongside Parks and Johnny Johnson, who helped spark a rocksteady renaissance.
Though he is best known as a Curtis Mayfield-inspired vocalist, Kelly had a degree in audio electronics from Massachusetts College of Technology. He worked as an audio engineer on recording sessions for Gregory Isaacs, Delroy Wilson, and Johnny Clarke.
Kelly is survived by widow Jackie and three children — two sons and a daughter.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy