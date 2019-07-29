Aug 17 send-off for singer Pat Kelly

THE thanksgiving service for the life of singer Pat Kelly will be held at Boulevard Baptist Church in Kingston on Saturday, August 17. It is scheduled for an 11:00 am start.

Broadcaster/show promoter Michael Barnett shared the funeral arrangements with the Jamaica Observer.

Kelly, who was believed to be in his 70s, died in the Kingston Public Hospital on July 16 of kidney complications.

“He has made a fantastic contribution to Jamaican music. He was also a studio engineer for many years, so he mixed a lot of songs from that era and this was probably why his songs were so well-tuned. He has had songs to top the charts in England … and in Jamaica. He definitely had one of the best voices,” Barnett told the Observer in an earlier interview.

Kelly began his recording career in the mid-1960s as a solo act for his schoolmate and producer, Bunny Lee. However, he came to prominence as a member of The Techniques for producer Duke Reid's Treasure Isle label.

As a member of The Techniques, he sang lead on hit songs like I Wish it Would Rain and Love Is Not A Gamble.

During the 1970s, Kelly had several hits including Talk About Love and Night And Day. In the 1990s, he was part of a revived Techniques alongside Parks and Johnny Johnson, who helped spark a rocksteady renaissance.

Though he is best known as a Curtis Mayfield-inspired vocalist, Kelly had a degree in audio electronics from Massachusetts College of Technology. He worked as an audio engineer on recording sessions for Gregory Isaacs, Delroy Wilson, and Johnny Clarke.

Kelly is survived by widow Jackie and three children — two sons and a daughter.