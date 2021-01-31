Awarding Aswad

When the list of awardees for this year's Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) Honour Awards was announced, British reggae band Aswad was named among the recipients — recognised for its Exceptional Contribution to the Reggae Industry in the band category.

The band, whose original members are all UK-born, children of the Windrush generation — descendants of immigrants from the Caribbean — all met as schoolboys in the late 1960s into the early 70s. They could go on to climb the UK charts with hits such as Don't Turn Around and Shine, which topped the British charts and become a constant of the European reggae scene for a number of years.

The Jamaica Observer caught up with founding member of Aswad, Brinsley Forde, at his current base in Poland, and during a telephone interview he shared his delight at being recognised with an award from 'yaad'.

“I'm just here giving thanks,” Forde kept repeating.

“The truth is, in the beginning, although we were inspired by Jamaica and there was always a love for Jamaican music, there was always that feeling that we did not sound authentic enough. That stemmed from the fact that we were never aware of the history and the overall quality of the music. We were never trained to play reggae and so we had to learn and develop our sound. So now to be recognised with an award from Jamaica, that is indeed an honour. So we just have to give thanks. It is part of our journey and it is such a blessing,” he continued.

Forde, who became known as one of the black child stars on British television, and even had a role in the James Bond flick Diamonds Are Forever, said music was always his first love. However, as he grew he came to a crossroads and decided to go with music, which he surmised would have a much more promising future. At first he started by operating a record shop, then drew on childhood friends — drummer/vocalist Angus “Drummie Zeb” Gaye, lead guitarist/vocalist Donald “Dee” Griffiths, bassist George “Ras” Oban, and keyboardist Courtney “Khaki” Hemmings — and Aswad was born.

“The first thing we decided is that we would write and perform our own music. Our first show was at a place called Aclam Hall. We were now using good equipment and so we sounded good. That experience made us decide that it was going to be music full-time. But things were difficult; two of us had just become fathers, so we now had a family to take care of. Myself and Oban had gone to look for a job and were told there were no vacancies. While walking back home we decided then and there to give music one last shot.”

Forde shared that he called Island Records in London and was invited to meet with Richard Williams. He listened to their demo tapes and liked what he heard. That, he said, was 1975 and, as he put it...”the rest is history”.

The band's decades-long career has seen them experience incredible highs, which Forde noted are too many to mention. However, he shared that having their singles reach number one, performing for late South African president and freedom-fighter Nelson Mandela, as well as the late Diana, princess of Wales, are highlights.

“We were actually in Jamaica recording when we got the call to perform for President Mandela. The organisers were telling us that since we were away they would have to pass. But we decided to pay our own way, get on the next available flight out of Jamaica, and make it to the concert... which we did. As for Diana, we were performing at an event for a children's charity for which she was patron. She was very nice, and a few years ago I met her son William and he remembered the gig and told me he was a bass player too. There are too many situations to remember and I just give thanks.”

Forde and his Aswad bandmates have parted ways but he does not rule out the possibility of a reunion whenever the time is right. He has just completed his latest solo project, but given the global health crisis is not in a rush to release it just yet.

“I did a lot of the recordings in Jamaica. COVID has held back things a little so we not in any rush. I have not decided on a title just yet, but there is some great music on it. There are song with Judy Mowatt and Marcia Griffiths, so I'm looking forward to setting it out there whenever the time is right,” said Forde