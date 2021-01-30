Axium is last man standing

Singjay Axium believes that he will make a breakthrough with his debut single, Last Man , released on the Tyme Dem Records on January 29.

“The song, Last Man, was built out of personal pain, inspired by things that I've seen, plus my imagination which all came together to get across the message. When mi say Last Man, it has more than one meaning, it has a lot to do with mentality, I have to make something of myself. But also, my mother has three of us— me, my older brother and my sister. In 2019, my brother died, so I am the Last Man left on that side of the family,” he said.

An accompanying video was also released on January 29.

The song was mixed and mastered by Smartkid Records and Runkus Music.

The artiste, whose real name is Jevaughn Gill, was born in Kingston on April 19, 1996. He grew up in August Town, St Andrew, and attended Donald Quarrie High School. At 16, he discovered his love for music, and since that time, he has worked hard to develop a unique futuristic flow and his own distinct sound.

Axium is no stranger to the music industry. His father was an aspiring a singjay, while his older brother was deejay Danish. His brother was, however, gunned down in Portmore in 2019.

“My brother's passing was a very painful and tragic loss, now that he is my guardian angel, I will continue on this musical journey. When I did this song, Last Man, he gave me the endorsement, he was a big motivator for me, and then I recorded it officially last year after he died,” he said.

Axium is confident that he will use his talent and make a positive impact in his community and the rest of the world. He is managed by Tyme Dem Records and has worked with Game Face Records, Jblack Records, and Smartkid Records Label, whose studio is located in Portmore.

Axium is currently in the studio working on a five song EP for the Tyme Dem Records label which is set to be released in 2021.

“I have recorded more than four songs so far, and I am in the studio working hard to complete it, so the fans can look for that this year,” he said.