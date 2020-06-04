B-Trish living a Star Life

WHILE dubplate sessions for most entertainers have declined due to the effects of the novel coronavirus, it's business as usual for emerging deejay B-Trish.

Since March, the 17-year-old has recorded more than 20 dubplates.

“I wasn't really surprised that I had to do dubplates for selectors in The Bahamas, because I have been performing there since 2009. But many offers came from Canada, the United States, and Guyana,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

She has being creating a buzz with her latest single Star Life.

The song, which describes her dream of having the lifestyle of a Hollywood star, was recorded at a home studio in early February 2020. It was co-produced by Bad Bull Production (owned by her father, Dave) and Dub Lab Production based in the United States.

“It took me only two days to write the song. I thought this would inspire a lot of young people to strive for the stars not only in music, but also to get a good education where they can live a star life,” she told the Observer.

“Sound system selectors and promoters went wild with comments complimenting me,” she continued.

B-Trish (given name Treshna Gouldburn) is managed by her father, who won the Tastee Talent Contest in 2004. He shared his strategy of keeping his act busy.

“Once they order two or three dubs, they get one free. This agurs well for our clients and they quickly buy into it,” he said.

B-Trish, who also shared the Tastee accolade with her dad at three, says she has ambitions of becoming an entrepreneur, specialising in clothing and textile or an events planner.