Bad Boy sets record straight

In wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd at the knee of police in Minneapolis, has come passionate calls for law enforcement reform in the United States.

Some popular television programmes, such as Cops and Live PD, have been cancelled due to their graphic depiction of arrests in urban America.

Cops was on the air for 32 seasons, all of which it had Inner Circle's Bad Boys as theme song. Ian Lewis, bass player for the Miami-based band, wrote Bad Boys; he told Rolling Stone Magazine that not many people know the song's entirety.

“How many groups in the world can say they have a song that the world knows, but what is not understood is the essence of the song,” said Lewis. “It was used in the context of Cops, but if they listen to the song, everybody just knows the hook. They don't listen to the words of the song where it's talking about a person who was coming into crime and adversarial towards their parents. The song is about growing up [as a teenager] who wants to be a man but doesn't understand that it's the family that you should springboard from. I think it was slightly misunderstood, but worldwide, we never got a negative connotation.” he added.

Cops debuted on the fledgling Fox Network in 1989. The last of its 1,103 episodes aired on Paramount Network in May when protesters, incensed at Floyd's controversial death, marched through the streets of major cities around the world demanding justice.

David Chauvin, the white police officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck for eight minutes, 46 seconds and killed him, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Three of his colleagues, who watched the incident without coming to Floyd's assistance, have been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Producers of the hour-long Cops picked up Bad Boys shortly before it aired. The song helped revive the fortunes of Inner Circle which Lewis and his older brother Roger formed in 1968.

It has since been used in the hit movie franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The third in that series was released this year and was a box office blockbuster.

In the Rolling Stone interview, Lewis said if he is approached again by a television show to use Bad Boys, context would be important.

Yesterday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning the use of chokeholds by police officers in the US. It also put in place measures ensuring greater accountability by law enforcement.