Bad Gyal Jade survives crash

Bad Gyal Jade, the 2018 first-runner up in the Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall, is currently at home recovering from injuries sustained in a recent car crash along the east-west leg of Highway 2000.

“I was booked to perform at an event in Kingston, which took place two days before Christmas, called the Sagittarius Ball. On the night of the event, we were travelling on the highway in a silver Mitsubishi Lancer motor car going into Kingston when a grey SUV slammed into the back of the car. After it hit the back of the car, it spun around and hit the right side of the vehicle too. It was a terrifying experience I thought we were all going to die,” she said.

The dancehall deejay and the occupants of the vehicles were treated at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine. There were no fatalities.

More than 400 fatalities occurred on the nation's roads in 2019.

Bad Gyal Jade said she is thankful to God for sparing the lives of everyone involved in the crash.

“I'm happy no one died in the accident because things could have ended up otherwise. My driver and my engineer suffered minor injuries. I suffered a concussion to the head and some bruises. I keep having some terrible headaches and my back and my shoulders hurt badly, but I'm giving thanks because it could have been worse. I am also glad that the lady driving the SUV survived,” said the artiste.

She also expressed gratitude to her fans for the support they have been showing.

“I want to thank all my fans and my supporters for the love they've shown me since the accident. A lot of people have been messaging me on social media and texting and calling me to wish me a speedy recovery. I'm thankful for this outpouring of love from my fans, my friends and family members. I love all of you. I also want to thank that Good Samaritan who took us to the hospital and all the staff of the Spanish Town Hospital,” she said.

Bad Gyal Jade (given name Mickala Williams) came to prominence in 2018 after placing second in the now defunct Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall televised competition. Her songs include Hide An Dweet, Good Good Pic, Other Side, and Celebrate Life.