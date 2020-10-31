Badda General releases Money App Project

With more than 20 years of experience, dancehall deejay Badda General believes he is a cut above the rest.

“As in anything I'm doing, I aim to be the best. With my music, I keep the very same energy. I personally record, produce, distribute and even create my own artwork for my songs. With this in mind, I would say: 'Yes, I am the baddest',” the 39-year-old, whose given name is Omari Lawrence, told the Jamaica Observer.

He is currently promoting his debut album Money App Project released on October 27. The 10-track album, produced by Real Squad Records, features Wayne Wonder and ZJ Liquid.

The Anchovy High School past student says the project was completed in record time.

“This album is my debut project, which I am very proud of. As it pertains to a body of work, it's like nothing I've ever done musically. It really didn't take that long to complete, as I'm a real workaholic when it comes to music. So, it wasn't a huge challenge, thankfully. I would say that I recorded nearly 30 songs in one week. Then, chose 10 that went well together and packaged it as the Money App Project,” Badda General added.

The coronavirus has halted the entertainment scene, but that has not stopped Badda General from preparing for its resumption.

“Well, it has been rough. But to tell you the truth — I'm not really worried about things I can't change. So, I just keep working and dropping good songs that can put smiles on faces in these dark COVID-19 times. When it's time to go out and do shows, I will make sure that I'm ready,” he said.

The deejay said he fell in love with music at age seven. By age 14, he formed a fan base in St James as a selector using the moniker “Froggy”.

Fast-forward to today, Badda General says he has reached a satisfactory level of success.

“I've done a lot of popular songs geared toward the sound system market, especially in the United States. But my first real taste of commercial success truly came when I dropped Money App, Outside and I Wish,” he said.

He is also known for singles like Karma, Gallis Flow and Moving On.

— Kediesha Perry