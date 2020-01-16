Bahamian musician shot, killed

The Bahamian musician, Lester Adderley Sr was murdered in Freeport in January. Police there say he was shot outside his Game Time Sports Bar.

Adderley's son, Lester Jr, was also shot and killed in that city in August 2015.

Media reports out of The Bahamas revealed that Adderley Senior had assumed control of his son's businesses following his death. Game Time Sports Bar was one of those ventures.

Adderley was a major player in Bahamian music, working with top acts like The Baha Men, best known for the mega hit song, Who Let The Dogs Out.

He also played on Bad Boys, the Inner Circle album which won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 1994.

— Howard Campbell