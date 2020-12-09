Baker goes back to Africa

This is the third in a 10-part series by the Jamaica Observer highlighting the murals which form an installation of public art along Water Lane in downtown Kingston. The initiative is part of the 'Paint the City' project being curated by local arts advocacy group Kingston Creative.

ARTIST Charl Baker has always had a love affair with Africa. She was able to live out a lifelong dream of visiting the continent three years ago, spending a month in a number of countries including Kenya, where she spent time among the Masai people. It is, therefore, little wonder that when she was selected as one of the artists to contribute to the murals along Water Lane in downtown Kingston, she drew inspiration from Africa – and her contribution, Ubuntu was born.

“I have been very passionate about the work being put in by Kingston Creative from its inception. I previously participated in the 'Paint the City' project with a mural titled Afro Soul Sister. So when there was an open call for phase two of the project I jumped at the idea of creating more artwork in the heart of the city. I have African fabric, and textures and imagery have always been part of me; and with the whole Black Lives Matter movement, I submitted the idea for Ubuntu...this is drawn from the idea that 'I am because we are.' I wanted to create that link between Jamaica and Africa and show that we are all kings and queens, inspire greatness, and show that we need each other to survive,” Baker explained.

She turned down the initial space offered to her by the team at Kingston Creative as she wanted a smooth surface with lots of height as the canvas on which to create this statement piece. Once she found her ideal spot, Baker said the map of Africa was the first element in her mixed-media work to take its place on the wall. Ubuntu combines elements, images and symbols which represent both Jamaica and Africa. She uses material including bottle caps and iced tea cans to create relief and texture for her work.

“When you look you should see both Jamaica and Africa coming together. The Masai people are there, but there is also the ackee and the breadfruit alongside the flora and fauna of both locations. Standing tall over the work is a giraffe. That is my spirit animal and it represents how Jamaica stands out in a crowd...just look at our athletes and musicians. There is also the circle, a recurring motif in my work which speaks to the cycle of life. The phoenix represents rebirth, which is symbolic of downtown Kingston and a returning to life. This is further borne out with the presence of water and the rainbow, which is simply telling us that everything will be alright and [is] a reminder of the covenant of Christ,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Baker was born in Canada but came to Jamaica when she was 18 months old. She then returned to the country of her birth where she completed a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design during her university studies. After years working in Canada's fashion industry she returned once more to Jamaica, but after a while headed back north. Then, 16 years ago she decided to make Jamaica her base. Despite being best known for her work as a stylist for films, music videos, print and television advertising, Baker insists that she is, first and foremost, an artist and her various creative endeavours are but facets of the whole.

“I'm that tree with many branches. I am a creative. I've been created to create. Everything I do is art-based. I honestly believe that I am just a piece of this puzzle so I am here to play my role as part of this bigger picture,” she said.

What does Baker want her audience to draw from Ubuntu?

“I want my people to see pride – that sense of self – and a greatness. Know that we can hold on our own wherever we go so just open you eyes, see who you really are and celebrate,” Baker added.