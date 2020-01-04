Bal Harbour was sizzling
NETHERSOLE Place on the Kingston Waterfront was one of the hot spots to ring in the new year.
The promoters of Appleton Estate Bal Harbour upped the ante to deliver a premium all-inclusive experience for its patrons. This was the fourth staging.
With musical delights served by a top-tier cadre of selectors, patrons danced the night away.
'The event is designed through a partnership with Marquee Entertainment and UDC's Fireworks on the Waterfront to provide a premium experience to locals and visitors to the island for New Year's Eve,” co-promoter Jermaine Brown told the Jamaica Observer.
According to Brown, the décor and offerings were the highlights at the event.
“The décor and the logistics, the Appleton Signature cocktails, and Moët Champagne deck and tables stood out at the event. The feedback from patrons has been overwhelming,” said Brown.
Brown spoke about the event's growth over the four years.
“It has become a staple on the entertainment calendar since our first staging in 2016. We continue to grow from strength to strength as the venue is generally filled to capacity with the right vibe,” he said.
Resident selectors Jazzy T and DJ Franco were tasked to keep patrons entertained until the wee hours of New Year's day. They were accompanied by Mark Chin and Cutty of Coppershot and Chromatic's Heavy D and Brush1.
Said Brown: “We like to change things around to add flavour and variety for the patrons.”
