Bamm Holt realises potential
Rapper Bamm Holt makes his biggest statement as an artiste to date with the release of the EP Realize , on Saturday.
The five-song project also features his father, singer Junior Holt, son of legendary singer John Holt.
“Is a good look, getting my songs out, but at di same time working with di old man,” Bamm, who is in his late 20s, told the Jamaica Observer.
He is solo on the title song and Luv, and shares the mic with Junior Holt on Tribal War and Police in Helicopter, songs his grandfather made famous.
The older Holt goes it alone on Help Me Make it Through the Night, a Kris Kristofferson original covered by John Holt for his acclaimed 1973 album, 1000 Volts of Holt.
As he attempts to make a name for himself, Bamm Holt stressed the importance of preserving the legacy of his grandfather, one of reggae's great singers, who died in 2014.
“It feel wonderful fi know wi a keep di thing inna di family, an' a keep di legacy going,” he said.
Since launching his recording career two years ago, Spanish Town-raised Bamm Holt (given name Scwayne Holt) has recorded a handful of solo songs and with his father who has been recording for 30 years.
Because of his close bond with John, he was aware of his vast catalogue of hit songs, including Stick by Me, Ali Baba, Strange Things and Stranger in Love.
He is currently working on a documentary on his grandfather's life which he hopes to complete in 2021.
