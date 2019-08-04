Ban on vuvuzelas

NO vuvuzelas will be allowed inside the National Arena in Kingston for tonight's Jamaica Gospel Song Grand Final, according to organisers.

“No vuvuzelas will be allowed in to the National Arena for the Jamaica 57 Independence Village nightly shows,” said director of Events and Production at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Gregory Simms, who noted that not only are the popular noise makers distracting during shows, but they also affect the audio quality of the recordings of the events.

“We understand that our patrons are excited to show their support for their favourite contestants, but we are asking that all vuvuzelas be left at home from August 1 to 4.”

The vuvuzela is a plastic horn that came to prominence during FIFA World Cup in South Africa in 2010. About 65 centimetres long, horn produces a loud monotone note.

According to Simms, an allowance would be made for Grand Gala celebrations at the National Stadium in Kingston on Tuesday, August 6.

“We also want to remind patrons that no weapons are allowed at our events and that we promote a smoke-free and safe environment guided by exceptional police presence. The JCDC remains focused on putting on fun, family-friendly entertainment and so we are committed to ensuring that all our patrons have an exceptional, but safe experience,” Simms said.

The 2019 Jamaica Gospel Song finalists are: Kashan McKenzie of Portland (Put His Kingdom First); Aaron Miller of St Ann (No Longer on the Cross); and, Joanna Walker of St James (Taste for the Lord is Good). Hailing from St Catherine are: Le-schae Grant (No One Like You Lord); and, Curtis Roden (You're All I Need). Kingston and St Andrew will be represented by Evon Wynter (Praising Mood); Daron Mitchell (Already Loved); Lorenza Rowe (God We a Praise); Oral Small (Holy Ghost Fire); and, the duo Darien Callum and Ricardo Williams (Never Leave My Side).