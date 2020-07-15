Banana takes root on Billboard

DEEJAYS Conkarah and Shaggy are the first Jamaicans to top the Billboard Mexico Airplay chart. Their collaborative effort Banana , released by S-Curve/BMG, takes the top spot on this week's chart.

Banana is featured on Shaggy's new album Hot Shot 2020, which was released on July 10. The song recently peaked at number one on the Dutch Top 100 chart in the Netherlands. Last month, it peaked at number one on Billboard's Mexico Ingles Airplay chart. This week it rises from 13 to eight on the Billboard Canadian Digital Song Sales chart, while backtracking 45 to 47 on the Canada CHR/Top 40.

Banana has exploded worldwide thanks to a remix by DJ FLe. The remix spawned a dance challenge, which went viral on social media app Tik Tok.

Now onto other Billboard charts, Slow Down by Skip Marley featuring H E R holds steady at 14 on the Hot R&B Songs chart after peaking at number nine. On Adult R&B Songs chart, it slips from six to eight after spending three weeks at number one.

Memories by Buju Banton featuring John Legend moves from 21 to 19 on the Adult R&B Songs chart.

Over to the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Banton's Upside Down 2020 falls from two to three in its second week on the tally. The album parachutes from 23 to 82 on the Top Current Album Sales chart.

At age 52, Shaggy's music continues to stream well in comparison to the younger and current hit-makers. Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection rises to number two on the reggae table. Greatest Hits by UB40 jumps back onto the chart at four, while World on Fire by Stick Figure holds steady at five after 45 weeks.

Bob Marley and the Wailers hold down the number one spot with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers, which extends its lead for a 27th week. Bob and the crew are also at number seven with Gold.

Sean Paul, too, continues to do well in terms of streaming, even though the deejay has not had a local hit in many moons. Dutty Classics Collection is at eight, while Dutty Rock, his Grammy-winning 2002 album, is at number nine.

American reggae band Rebelution re-enters the chart at number 10 with Count Me In.

Over to the Billboard Latin charts, No Me Ame by producer Rvssian (Tarik Johnston) featuring Anuel AA and rapper Juice WRLD moves from 48 to 44 on Hot Latin Songs, while inching from 33 to 32 on Latin Airplay. Over on Latin Pop Airplay, the song rises 24 to 22, while on Latin Rhythm Airplay it steps 16 to 15.