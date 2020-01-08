Banking on reggae

THE Bank of England (BOE) is seeking reggae artistes to help communicate with the British people in its fight against inflation.

Last Friday, a working paper titled The 3 E's of Central Bank Communication revealed that the BOE is struggling to find working measures to connect with the British public. The paper is authored by chief economist Andrew Haldane, and his colleagues Alistair Macaulay and Michael McMahon.

It also revealed that economists have noted a similar strategy used by the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) in its Inflation Targeting Campaign (ITC).

The BOJ released a series of videos showcasing local acts performing in an effort to educate Jamaicans about inflation and its dynamics. The videos include singer Tarrus Riley pushing the message, “too high the people have a cry, and if it's too low the country nah grow”.

“The Bank of Jamaica's move from a focus on control of the exchange rate to “full-fledged inflation targeting has been widely discussed for the innovative ways in which the BOJ has communicated the move with the public,” the working paper noted.

Bloomberg News also weighed in on the conversation through an article published last Saturday titled, 'BOE looks to Jamaica central bank reggae for communication ideas”.

Bloomberg explained that the language used in BOE economic reports is too difficult for the layman to understand.

“Previous research by BOE economists has found the language used in their reports and speeches outstripped even the works of Charles Dickens and Thomas Hardy in its complexity,” read the article.