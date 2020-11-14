Banxx banks on on Escape

Singjay Banxx di Artiste is on the verge of a major breakthrough with his latest song, Escape , a collaboration with Octavia.

The single was released on the CTG Production label four weeks ago.

“Since the release, we haven't got a chance to perform live because of COVID but we sing it online via IG, Facebook Live, etc. With this one, I've got to give Octavia the credit for an 11-year-old kid, she's super talented and the streets love her,” Banxx di Artiste said.

Octavia is the daughter of dancehall singjay I-Octane.

Born Davine Campbell in St Ann, he was raised in Portmore, St Catherine, where he attended Braeton Junior High, it became the norm for him to travel to the garden parish to visit his grandmother in Moneague.

“My grandmother is the first person to introduce me to music. When she came to visit, or most times when I would visit her, I had to go to church and a big part of it was singing along with the choir. From church days I've got love for music, I never stopped singing, until I could write my own lyrics ... the beginning of an adventure,” Banxx di Artiste said.

By 2010, Banxx Di Artiste put out his first song. But it wasn't until seven years later that he landed his first official recording, Free Nights, with I-Octane's record label Conquer The Globe Production to which he is signed.

He performed alongside Octane at the Canadian Reggae Sumfest show, and earlier this year, he was introduced to the Rebel Salute audience during the Hot Ras's set during prime time. He is looking forward to such more opportunities when the world conquers COVID-19 and crowded stage shows are once again the norm.

“There's levels to everything fam, and nothing beats teamwork. Under the label CTG, I've accomplished more than I could have asked for,” he said.

His other songs include Free Nights, Chop Life, Bad Slave, 10 X 10 Carats, Genesis, and Gyal Criminal.