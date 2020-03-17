Barry Brown sings for the chalice

No dance, it seems, is complete without Far East, singer Barry Brown's loping 1982 classic from Channel One. Lighters flicker and 'gunshot buss' whenever it is played, but little is known about the artiste who helped shape modern dancehall.

Last week, Pass Up the Chalice ( The Blackbeard Years 1978-83), a 12-song album that recalls Brown's recording sessions with producer Rodguel “Blackbeard” Sinclair, was released by French label Patate Records.

Brown, an asthmatic with a long-standing drug problem, died at age 42 in 2004. He reportedly died at Sone Waves recording studio in Kingston after falling and hitting his head.

'Pass Up The Chalice' is available on vinyl, which Patate Records specialises in. The Paris-based company has a large catalogue of roots-reggae titles by underground acts like Tony Tuff and Dr Alimantado, and producers such as Bunny Lee and Augustus Pablo.

The title track, Bad Girl, Rich Man, Poor Man and Coolie Carry Basket (with Trinity) are some of the songs on ' Pass Up The Chalice'.

Barry Brown was among a trove of roots singers who emerged from Kingston's ghettos during the mid-1970s. His contemporaries included Tony Tuff, Sugar Minott, Rod Taylor, and Tristan Palmer.

Typical of those artistes, Brown recorded for many producers most notably Lee and Clement “Coxson” Dodd. For Dodd, he recorded Give my Love A Try which remains a dancehall staple.

However, he is best remembered for Far East, a song originally recorded at Studio One. His version, cut at Channel One, featured Sly Dunbar on drums; rhythm and song are highly rated by sound system selectors and dancehall archivists.

Sinclair is the older brother of deejay/producer David “Tappa Zukie” Sinclair. Like his sibling, he is a protégé of Bunny Lee.