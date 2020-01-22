Barry G leaves Mello

Veteran broadcaster Barrington “Barry G” Gordon has parted ways with the Montego Bay-based radio station Mello FM.

According to a release sent to the Jamaica Observer yesterday, the radio disc jock is “following his dream of travelling to bring his brand of entertainment to the Jamaican Diaspora and to extend his knowledge to the youth by training young broadcasters and DJs”.

“It has been my biggest inspiration, my dream, to impact the Jamaican population of 2.9 million and its Diaspora. I have had many offers to be in many places, which I have never been driven to explore. Now, I am looking forward to creating an entity to go where I can impact my Jamaican people and continue to spread the Jamaican culture around the globe,” the release read.

Barry G started his career in 1975 at the now-defunct Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation. He graduated from producing vox pop features to hosting the evening programme, Turntable Time. His popularity grew even further and saw him take on the coveted afternoon slot. By 1987, Barry G was at the top of his game. In one of the greatest radio-land coups, RJR lured him and secured his services.

It was at RJR that his infectious nature and popularity peaked, and he secured the enviable status of having one million listeners.

Since RJR, he has done stints at Power 106, Hot 102 and Klas FM.

Barry G's appeal in the early years was his ability to engage audiences with popular music of the day. He is credited as helping dancehall music becoming mainstream.

For his services to broadcasting, Barry G was awarded the Order of Distinction in the rank of officer in 2010.