Bashwa takes control
Singjay Bashwa's home town May Pen was going through the wars three years ago, with a spate of homicides making the once-peaceful business district one of the most violent areas in Jamaica. It inspired him to write and record Table Turn , which was released last year.
Table Turn is one of 12 songs on his EP of the same title which was released in January by B13 Records.
Bashwa says crime around May Pen has simmered somewhat during the past 18 months.
“It not perfect, but I have to sey things have improved a bit. Wi jus' hope it will get better,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Bashwa (real name Jermaine Freeman) and his creative partner DJ Andre NYC completed Table Turn (EP) last year. They also produced Mama Life Soon Change (which Bashwa did early in his career) and Dreams Come Through, which are on the mini set.
Table Turn, the song, has opened doors for Bashwa in Antigua, Barbados, St Maarten and Trinidad and Tobago where he has performed.
Determined to produce their own music, Bashwa and long-time friend DJ Andre NYC started B13 Records in 2015. He points to the benefits of artistes owning their label.
“It help to showcase your talent because most producers don't like working with young artistes. Having your own label mek yuh hone yuh craft an' you're in control,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy