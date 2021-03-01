Bashwa takes control

Singjay Bashwa's home town May Pen was going through the wars three years ago, with a spate of homicides making the once-peaceful business district one of the most violent areas in Jamaica. It inspired him to write and record Table Turn , which was released last year.

Table Turn is one of 12 songs on his EP of the same title which was released in January by B13 Records.

Bashwa says crime around May Pen has simmered somewhat during the past 18 months.

“It not perfect, but I have to sey things have improved a bit. Wi jus' hope it will get better,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Bashwa (real name Jermaine Freeman) and his creative partner DJ Andre NYC completed Table Turn (EP) last year. They also produced Mama Life Soon Change (which Bashwa did early in his career) and Dreams Come Through, which are on the mini set.

Table Turn, the song, has opened doors for Bashwa in Antigua, Barbados, St Maarten and Trinidad and Tobago where he has performed.

Determined to produce their own music, Bashwa and long-time friend DJ Andre NYC started B13 Records in 2015. He points to the benefits of artistes owning their label.

“It help to showcase your talent because most producers don't like working with young artistes. Having your own label mek yuh hone yuh craft an' you're in control,” he said.