Beatbopper pleased with 'Muzuki'

International reggae album Miungu Ya Muziki is making its presence felt. Released last Thursday, the 19-track set debuted on the Amazon Music charts at number five.

Two of the album's singles — Tenakey's Good Life ft Shiloh Sshabazz and CL debuted at 53 while King Tiger's Jogolo entered at 94.

Executive producer Michael “Beatbopper” Hudgins is not surprised.

“It's a comfortable start. We have put together some excellent songs from artistes all over the world, including Germany, Ukraine and Nigeria. Within another three weeks or there about we should be hitting the Billboard charts,” Hudgins told the Jamaica Observer. “It (the album) represents songs for all season, for all years and ears. And, most of all, it's one which offers listeners hope, especially during COVID-19.”

Miungu Ya Muziki (meaning music gods in Swahili ) includes Maestro Don on Pioneers ft Bounty Killer, Third World Don on Prayer ft Kabaka Pyramid, Lahjihkal's To The Team, and Sean Kingston is featured on Ukraine's Tina Karol's Phenomenal.

“We chose to have four African artistes with headliner Epixode having three tracks, including Killa Body. Compatriots Darkovibes's One Time, myself and Third World Don's Jump Out The Gym ft Gucci Mane, and, of course, Stonebwoy and Epixode on Jehovah. Africa is a huge market for reggae music and in with 30 million people alone in Ghana we could hit the bulls eye in sales,” Hudgins said.

Also making the list is US Milou Sky rock band with Compromise, and Canadian AYR Swisha's Fortunes.

Hudgins said the songs were independently produced and promotion started last year.

“We are targeting some five of the seven continents including Africa , Europe and Asia, while heavy marketing will show its presence wherever the artistes are mostly known,” Hudgins added.