Beatbopper pleased with 'Muzuki'
International reggae album Miungu Ya Muziki is making its presence felt. Released last Thursday, the 19-track set debuted on the Amazon Music charts at number five.
Two of the album's singles — Tenakey's Good Life ft Shiloh Sshabazz and CL debuted at 53 while King Tiger's Jogolo entered at 94.
Executive producer Michael “Beatbopper” Hudgins is not surprised.
“It's a comfortable start. We have put together some excellent songs from artistes all over the world, including Germany, Ukraine and Nigeria. Within another three weeks or there about we should be hitting the Billboard charts,” Hudgins told the Jamaica Observer. “It (the album) represents songs for all season, for all years and ears. And, most of all, it's one which offers listeners hope, especially during COVID-19.”
Miungu Ya Muziki (meaning music gods in Swahili ) includes Maestro Don on Pioneers ft Bounty Killer, Third World Don on Prayer ft Kabaka Pyramid, Lahjihkal's To The Team, and Sean Kingston is featured on Ukraine's Tina Karol's Phenomenal.
“We chose to have four African artistes with headliner Epixode having three tracks, including Killa Body. Compatriots Darkovibes's One Time, myself and Third World Don's Jump Out The Gym ft Gucci Mane, and, of course, Stonebwoy and Epixode on Jehovah. Africa is a huge market for reggae music and in with 30 million people alone in Ghana we could hit the bulls eye in sales,” Hudgins said.
Also making the list is US Milou Sky rock band with Compromise, and Canadian AYR Swisha's Fortunes.
Hudgins said the songs were independently produced and promotion started last year.
“We are targeting some five of the seven continents including Africa , Europe and Asia, while heavy marketing will show its presence wherever the artistes are mostly known,” Hudgins added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy