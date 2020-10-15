Beautiful sounds from Garrette and Axel
THOUGH they are from different cultures, Garrette Simmonds and Axel Jed Alinsub found common musical ground in New York City six years ago. In August the duo, known as Garrette and Axel, released the EP Better Late Than Never .
Marketed by their G&A Recordings label, the five-song piece contains the dance song Beautiful, which recently entered the New York Top 30 Chart.
Simmonds, who is from Kingston, met Axel who hails from the Philippines at a concert in New York. They began working together shortly after and recorded one song, Break Me, before collaborating with co-producers Joel Edwards and Dsharp on Better Late Than Never.
“Even though our taste in music is completely different from each other, musically we are very in sync. It is that diversity that has impacted our sound and given us our unique vibe. Merging the Caribbean and Asian backgrounds has given our music a very eclectic sound,” said Garrette in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.
Their influences range from Sean Paul and Shaggy to Brian McKnight, Usher, Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears.
Utilising G&A Recordings' limited budget, Garrette and Axel have worked with Jamaican music industry veteran Fitzroy Francis to push Beautiful through Spotify placements, blog reviews and TikTok videos. Being an independent act, they believe taking control of their affairs is important.
“Having our own label gives us creative freedom, which allows us to do the music that we love. Also, it allows us to go in the directions that we want to go in,” said Garrette.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy