Beenie Man among Billboard's Greatest

Beenie Man's Girls Dem Sugar featuring Mya, is ranked number 84 on Billboard magazine's 100 Greatest Songs of 2000. The songs, which were selected by Billboard staff, was revealed last week.

“We knew di song would be a hit when we were recording it. It was a great vibe and energy inside di studio,” Beenie Man recalled in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Girls Dem Sugar performed well on several Billboard charts. It reached number 16 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart, number 54 on the Billboard Hot 100, number 11 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop, number eight on Rap Airplay, number 15 at R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and number 38 on Rhythmic Songs.

Girls Dem Sugar was produced by The Neptunes, which comprises Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. The duo was recently in Kingston working on a project with Buju Banton.

The song was recorded at Hit Factory in Manhattan. Beenie Man explained how rhythm and blues singer Mya got involved.

“We were trying to find di best young female singer in R&B an' someone referred her. I think it was Patrick Moxey (Virgin Records executive). We sent for her an' she came an' caught on di viibe. We spent di whole day into di night working on di song,” said Beenie Man.

The success of Girls Dem Sugar was a sales boost for Beenie Man's Art & Life album which Virgin Records released in July 2000. The album, which featured songs produced by Tony Kelly, Dave Kelly, and Salaam Remi, sold more than 400,000 copies in the United States. It topped the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, reached number 68 on the Billboard 200 and number 18 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums Chart.

Art & Life won the Best Reggae Album Grammy Award in 2001.

The number one song on Billboard magazine's 100 Greatest Songs of 2000 is Say My Name by Destiny's Child. Other songs making the top 10 include Bye Bye Bye by NSYNC, Love Don't Cost a Thing by Jennifer Lopez and Oops...I Did It Again by Britney Spears.